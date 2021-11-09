Royal Bank of Canada Raises ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$17.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ARX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.85.

ARX stock opened at C$13.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.17. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.68 and a 1 year high of C$13.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.79. The firm has a market cap of C$9.36 billion and a PE ratio of 55.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 100.42%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

