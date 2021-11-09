Royal Bank of Canada Raises Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Price Target to C$62.00

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC restated a buy rating and set a C$73.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Shares of TSE:BBU.UN opened at C$61.60 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners has a fifty-two week low of C$42.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.