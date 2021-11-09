Royal Bank of Canada Raises EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target to $26.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVCM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 23.08.

Shares of EVCM stock opened at 19.95 on Tuesday. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 14.87 and a 1-year high of 23.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 18.61.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.01 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 110.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $5,335,000.

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

