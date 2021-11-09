Royal Bank of Canada Raises Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $180.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities cut Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.72.

EXPE opened at $188.43 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,964 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $195,284,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Expedia Group by 262.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,233,685 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $212,342,000 after acquiring an additional 892,911 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $136,068,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at about $134,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

