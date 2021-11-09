Royal Bank of Canada Raises NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Price Target to $33.00

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 98.41 and a beta of 0.71.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 67.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 46,942 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 8.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 183,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,141,000 after purchasing an additional 52,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 354.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

