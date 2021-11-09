Royal Bank of Canada Sells 13,243 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,243 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.52% of Steven Madden worth $18,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,233,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,755,000 after purchasing an additional 166,764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 14.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,233 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 15.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 867,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

SHOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.