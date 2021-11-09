Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,115 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TriMas were worth $19,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter worth $1,028,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 31.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 9.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,396,000 after acquiring an additional 196,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 190.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriMas stock opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.79.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is 10.19%.

Separately, TheStreet raised TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

