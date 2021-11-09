Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.52 million. On average, analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RPRX stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.91. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Royalty Pharma stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

