RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62. Approximately 275,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 188,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,569,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,592 shares during the period.

