Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,477. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.38. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.

Several analysts recently commented on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 220.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,506 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

