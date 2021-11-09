Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,477. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.38. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71.
Several analysts recently commented on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.