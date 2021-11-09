Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. On average, analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RSI opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -1,979.00. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.81.
In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
