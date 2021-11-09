Rush Street Interactive (RSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Rush Street Interactive has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. On average, analysts expect Rush Street Interactive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RSI opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -1,979.00. Rush Street Interactive has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.81.

RSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rush Street Interactive

