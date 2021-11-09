Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RUSMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.25 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.97.

RUSMF stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $29.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69.

Russel Metals, Inc is a metal distribution and processing company, which distributes steel products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products and Steel Distributors. The Metals Service Centers segment provides processing and distribution services to a broad base of customers.

