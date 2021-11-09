RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RWEOY shares. HSBC raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 18th.

RWEOY opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $33.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

