RxSight (RXST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $4.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 million. On average, analysts expect RxSight to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RXST opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.54. RxSight has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $19.67.

RXST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RxSight in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

