SafeInsure Reaches Market Capitalization of $202,709.11 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 30.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $202,709.11 and approximately $459.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.75 or 0.00088189 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000406 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 380.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000948 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,737,577 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

