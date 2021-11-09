SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $415.50 million-$417.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.82 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIL. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.15.

SAIL traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.30. 38,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,985. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.30. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $166,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $1,168,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $4,228,057 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

