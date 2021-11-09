SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.080-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $112 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.10 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Shares of SAIL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.20. 920,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,422. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.22 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,506,885.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $82,022.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,057 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.