Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 888 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,152,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,972 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,689,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,092,000 after purchasing an additional 214,413 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,288,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after buying an additional 188,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $58.18 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $41.58 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.19.

