Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,326,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,533 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,865,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,546,000 after acquiring an additional 35,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $386,828,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,703,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,595,000 after acquiring an additional 85,688 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $70.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.33. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.49 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

