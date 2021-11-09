Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $580,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $305.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.78 and its 200 day moving average is $284.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $230.71 and a 1 year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.