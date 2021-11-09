Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Has $659,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $35.47 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

