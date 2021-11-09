Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 683 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx stock opened at $78.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $2,462,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock worth $3,727,275. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AYX shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Alteryx Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

