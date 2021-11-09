Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Raises Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $747,904. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $208.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.92 and a 200-day moving average of $193.08. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.79 and a 52-week high of $217.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.03.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

