Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of SANA stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,089. Sana Biotechnology has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $44.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.61.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SANA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In other news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $57,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 976,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,412,261. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,929 shares of company stock worth $1,873,895.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sana Biotechnology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Sana Biotechnology worth $16,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.