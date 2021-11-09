Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.
NASDAQ SANM traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,289. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.25.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.
Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.