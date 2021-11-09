Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

NASDAQ SANM traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 31,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,289. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sanmina stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Sanmina worth $23,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

