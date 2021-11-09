Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Gap Down to $42.91

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.91, but opened at $40.40. Sanmina shares last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 6,779 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 226,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 52,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,548,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

