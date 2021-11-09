Saputo (TSE:SAP) PT Lowered to C$38.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAP. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Saputo to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.22.

Saputo stock opened at C$30.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$29.22 and a 12 month high of C$42.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.16. The firm has a market cap of C$12.75 billion and a PE ratio of 27.54.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

