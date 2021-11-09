Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 216.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sasol by 10.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 46,116 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sasol by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSL opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Sasol Limited has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $19.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

