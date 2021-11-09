Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €175.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €151.33 ($178.04).

Shares of SU stock opened at €154.56 ($181.84) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €147.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €140.91.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

