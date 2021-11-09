Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,343 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 825 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $108,182.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock valued at $28,636,331. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.87 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.80.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.