Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 91.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,571 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in IDEX by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 124.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 24.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $235.46 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $236.67. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.30.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In other IDEX news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

