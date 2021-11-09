Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 242.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

COOP stock opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.52. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $45.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.32 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,296 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

