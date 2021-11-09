Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,254 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MDGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.38.

Shares of MDGL opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $142.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.39.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.