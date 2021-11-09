Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $570,000 Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $64,000. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JMIA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of JMIA stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $69.89.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

