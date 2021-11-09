Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,254 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter worth $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Cryoport during the first quarter worth $56,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 22.4% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 500.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the second quarter worth $201,000.

Get Cryoport alerts:

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.66, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.02 and a 52 week high of $86.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.58.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 11,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $849,575.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CYRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.