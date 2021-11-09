Scotiabank Raises Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$25.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

D.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.28.

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$24.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.48. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$19.12 and a twelve month high of C$24.32.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

