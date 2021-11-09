Scotiabank Raises Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target to C$41.00

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.81.

Shares of JWLLF opened at $38.50 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

