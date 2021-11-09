Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €74.38 ($87.50).

A number of equities analysts have commented on G24 shares. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Scout24 stock opened at €63.24 ($74.40) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €67.43. Scout24 has a one year low of €56.94 ($66.99) and a one year high of €73.36 ($86.31).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

