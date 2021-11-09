Seaboard Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Seaboard has raised its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years.

Shares of SEB opened at $4,052.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.35. Seaboard has a 1 year low of $2,870.02 and a 1 year high of $4,400.00.

In related news, major shareholder Caravel Holdings Llc acquired 2,415,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seaboard stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

About Seaboard

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

