Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.86.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,301 shares of company stock worth $2,646,903. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 739,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $824,241,000 after acquiring an additional 184,040 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $530,072,000 after acquiring an additional 194,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $285,699,000 after acquiring an additional 180,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $184,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.93. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $52.76 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

