Sealed Air Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sealed Air in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.47. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $63.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.59. Sealed Air has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $63.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.