Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

NYSE SEE traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,209. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Sealed Air from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sealed Air stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 267.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Sealed Air worth $53,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

