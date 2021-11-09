Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amcor in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81.

Get Amcor alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMCR. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.91.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.33%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,322.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,043,864 shares of company stock valued at $13,108,520. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amcor by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306,508 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,166,000 after acquiring an additional 436,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,057 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 14.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.