Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LBRT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.73. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325,969 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 21.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,556,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,438 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,374 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,557,000 after purchasing an additional 322,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% during the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,137,700 shares of company stock valued at $117,546,769 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

