Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.17

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and traded as high as $22.11. Sekisui House shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 7,027 shares trading hands.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Sekisui House from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.62.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Sekisui House Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

