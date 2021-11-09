Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post $3.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the highest is $3.35 billion. Sempra Energy reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $11.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.71.

Shares of SRE traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,997. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.05. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,107,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,591,212,000 after buying an additional 669,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after buying an additional 973,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after buying an additional 1,309,657 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,809,426,000 after buying an additional 1,031,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,911,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,240,483,000 after buying an additional 748,608 shares during the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

