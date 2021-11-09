Semux (SEM) Achieves Market Cap of $78,113.22

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Semux has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Semux has a market cap of $78,113.22 and $2.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00077236 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00009622 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007486 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005420 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003491 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

