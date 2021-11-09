Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 72.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 306,473 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,785,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $198,887,000 after acquiring an additional 254,873 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 458,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,575,000 after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Force Hill Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 294,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after acquiring an additional 227,572 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ST opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.39. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $45.30 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

