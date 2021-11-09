Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRTS stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $68.14 million, a P/E ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 0.50. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.