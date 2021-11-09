Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensus Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.44.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

